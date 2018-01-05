Fitzpatrick completed 96 of 163 passes (58.9 completion percentage) for 1,103 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions across six games in 2017. He also rushed 15 times for 78 yards.

The 35-year-old was inked last offseason expressly for the scenario he was ultimately deployed in, namely, to spell starter Jameis Winston in the event of injury. Fitzpatrick led the Buccaneers to a 2-1 record over the three full games he started in Weeks 10-12 when Winston succumbed to a nagging shoulder problem, compiling 745 yards in those contests. He actually generated his most productive effort during Week 6 emergency duty, completing 22 of 32 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions over two-plus quarters of play against the Cardinals, a game that marked the onset of Winston's aforementioned health issues. Having played in 2017 on a one-year, $3 million contract, Fitzpatrick certainly made a case to be brought back next season, although a myriad of factors -- including salary, potential personnel moves and the quarterback's own desire to continue playing -- figure to play a part in whether a return comes to fruition.