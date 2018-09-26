Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Takes majority of snaps
Fitzpatrick took most of the snaps at Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's yet another sign pointing to Fitzpatrick retaining the starting job in Jameis Winston's first week back from suspension. The Buccaneers haven't made an official announcement, but it could happen as soon as Wednesday evening. The team draws a tough Week 4 road matchup with the Bears.
