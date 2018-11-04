Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Throws four TDs, will retain starting gig
In his postgame press conference following a 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, coach Dirk Koetter confirmed that Fitzpatrick will start the Week 10 game against the Redskins, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Coming off a Week 9 performance in which he completed 24 of 40 passes for 243 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing five times for 23 yards, Fitzpatrick apparently showed enough to earn another start next week. The veteran quarterback was partly responsible for getting the Bucs into an early hole with a first-quarter interception in his own territory that led to the Panthers' first score of the day, but he did help Tampa make it a game in the second half by connecting with Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard for a pair of scores apiece. However, Fitzpatrick's second interception of the day with 3:45 remaining on an overthrow to DeSean Jackson essentially sealed the victory for Carolina. Fitzpatrick will remain a high-upside/high-risk play against Washington, although it bears noting the Redskins secondary allowed a 300-yard passing day to Matt Ryan in Week 9.
