Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Throws touchdown in relief Sunday

Fitzpatrick completed eight of 15 passes for 68 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints. He also gained 30 yards on three rushes.

Fitzpatrick came on in relief of Jameis Winston (shoulder) to open the second half and was able to generate one scoring drive, although it was only 19 yards in length and three plays in duration. The veteran backup also took two sacks and averaged a measly 4.5 yards per attempt, ultimately failing to run the Buccaneers' offense with any degree of efficacy. Fitzpatrick could well be in for a multi-week stint as a starter if Winston is ultimately determined to need an extended respite. Based on his extensive NFL body of work, the 34-year-old is potentially capable of putting together some productive outings in the short term, but a penchant for turnovers (135 career interceptions and 42 fumbles) is likely to eventually catch up with him. Winston's status figures to be clarified over the next few days, at which point Fitzpatrick's short-term fantasy outlook will also be determined.