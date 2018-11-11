Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Turns it over three times in loss
Fitzpatrick completed 29 of 41 passes for 406 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 16-3 loss to Washington. He added 35 yards and a fumble on the ground on eight carries.
Tampa Bay ended Sunday with 501 total yards, nearly double Washington's tally, but they still ended up losing by two scores. How? Four turnovers, three by Fitzpatrick, is a good place to start. Fitzpatrick pushed the ball upfield on Sunday, the precise formula that has served him in good stead this season, but it just didn't work out. He tried fitting a tight pass into the end zone to Shaun Wilson during the game's opening drive only to have it picked off by a diving Josh Norman. After Washington broke through for the game's first touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Fitzpatrick and Tampa Bay imploded with a Fitzpatrick interception, Jacquizz Rodgers fumble, and Fitzpatrick fumble on the ensuing three drives. Fitzpatrick has topped 400 yards passing in four of six starts this season, but the Buccaneers' aggressive approach can be a blessing and a curse that fantasy owners have to learn to deal with. Next Sunday brings a trip to a middle-of-the-road Giants pass defense.
