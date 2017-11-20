Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Vast improvement in win
Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 37 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing three times for nine yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
Starting his second game in a Buccaneers uniform, Fitzpatrick looked much more like the quarterback that's enjoyed intermittent success as a starter in the league over the last decade, averaging a respectable 7.4 yards per attempt and connecting with nine different pass catchers on the afternoon. He enjoyed relatively strong protection as well, getting taken down just once on his 37 dropbacks. The 13-year veteran was able to cash in a pair of short drives with second-quarter touchdown passes to O.J. Howard and DeSean Jackson, respectively, and then led a pivotal nine-play, 58-yard march late in the fourth quarter to set up Patrick Murray's game-winning 35-yard field goal. Jameis Winston's (shoulder) status for a Week 12 divisional showdown with the Falcons will be determined at some point during the practice week, at which point Fitzpatrick will learn whether he'll have a chance to build on Sunday's successful effort.
