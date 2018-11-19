Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Waiting for news on starting job
Coach Dirk Koetter has made a decision on his starter for Week 12 against the 49ers, but he won't reveal it to the media until he talks with Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Winston replaced Fitzpatrick during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants, leading three consecutive touchdown drives to cut the deficit to three points. Koetter has gone back-and-forth throughout the season, as both quarterbacks have been prone to turnovers while also piling up yards with ease. It won't come as any surprise if Koetter turns back to the 24-year-old Winston after watching Fitzpatrick toss seven interceptions the past three weeks.
