Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start at season's outset
Fitzpatrick is slated to start the first three games of the 2018 season due to the suspension of the same length received by Jameis Winston, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Fitzpatrick has again found a way to earn starts, only this time it's the result of Winston violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. In three starts for Winston last season, Fitzpatrick completed 57.4 percent of his passes, averaged 248.3 yards per game and posted three touchdowns versus one interception. It's difficult to expect much more of the 35-year-old signal-caller, despite oodles of skill-position talent on the roster.
