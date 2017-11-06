Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start in place of Winston

Fitzpatrick will be the Buccaneers' starting quarterback during Jameis Winston's (shoulder) upcoming absence, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

During Sunday's loss at New Orleans, Fitzpatrick played another lengthy stretch in place of Winston, who was ruled out at halftime. An MRI revealed Winston has damage in his right throwing shoulder in addition to the sprained AC joint. With at least two weeks of rehab prescribed for Winston, Fitzpatrick will be under center from the outset of Sunday's matchup against his previous squad, the Jets.