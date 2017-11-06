Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start in place of Winston
Fitzpatrick will be the Buccaneers' starting quarterback during Jameis Winston's (shoulder) upcoming absence, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
During Sunday's loss at New Orleans, Fitzpatrick played another lengthy stretch in place of Winston, who was ruled out at halftime. An MRI revealed Winston has damage in his right throwing shoulder in addition to the sprained AC joint. With at least two weeks of rehab prescribed for Winston, Fitzpatrick will be under center from the outset of Sunday's matchup against his previous squad, the Jets.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Throws touchdown in relief Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Nearly leads comeback in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Efficient showing in third preseason game•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Showing better grasp of playbook•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Lackluster effort in Friday's loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Battling for backup QB job•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...