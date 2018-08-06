Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start in preseason opener
Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback during Thursday's preseason opener in Miami, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This comes as no surprise since Fitzpatrick is set to start the first few games of the regular season due to Jameis Winston's three-game suspension. However, it's unclear how many snaps either of the team's top quarterbacks will take Sunday, as the Buccaneers are dealing with a rash of injuries along the offensive line. Head coach Dirk Koetter did indicate that Fitzpatrick could play the entire first quarter, but the risk of injury could force the coaching staff to give extra reps to backups Ryan Griffin and Austin Allen.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Building chemistry with pass catchers•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Confirmed as season-opening starter•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Will start at season's outset•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Retained as Winston's backup•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Plans to keep playing in 2018•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Successful in veteran back-up role in '17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...