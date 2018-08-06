Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback during Thursday's preseason opener in Miami, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This comes as no surprise since Fitzpatrick is set to start the first few games of the regular season due to Jameis Winston's three-game suspension. However, it's unclear how many snaps either of the team's top quarterbacks will take Sunday, as the Buccaneers are dealing with a rash of injuries along the offensive line. Head coach Dirk Koetter did indicate that Fitzpatrick could play the entire first quarter, but the risk of injury could force the coaching staff to give extra reps to backups Ryan Griffin and Austin Allen.