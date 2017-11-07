Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Activated from IR
The Buccaneers activated Griffin (shoulder) from injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Griffin's return from IR comes at a convenient time with head coach Dirk Koetter having announced Monday that Jameis Winston (shoulder) would be shut down for at least two weeks. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will step in as the interim starter, but Griffin will be active for Sunday's game against the Jets as the backup while Winston is unavailable. Griffin was moved to IR on Sept. 4 after suffering the shoulder injury in the second game of the preseason, but he's been practicing for nearly three weeks and is no longer hurting.
