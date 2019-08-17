Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Another impressive performance
Griffin completed 14 of 21 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.
Griffin capped off a second straight strong preseason effort by helping set up Matt Gay's game-winning 48-yard field goal, notching a pair of completions to tight end Tanner Hudson to get the ball down to the Dolphins' 27-yard line. The veteran could hardly have made a better case for himself over the first two exhibitions, quickly demonstrating his grasp of coach Bruce Arians' offense. That's a particularly important development in Griffin's competition with Blaine Gabbert, considering the latter's one primary advantage coming into the offseason was prior experience in Arians' system. Griffin could potentially seal the backup job with a third straight productive effort when the Buccaneers face off with the Browns next Friday.
