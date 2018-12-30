Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Backup to Winston again
Griffin is the sole backup to Jameis Winston again Week 17 with Ryan Fitzpatrick declared inactive versus the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 29-year-old will thus have another opportunity to garner his first taste of NFL game action, something coach Dirk Koetter specifically noted was on the team's radar during his Monday press conference following the Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. Sunday's game against the Falcons is essentially for draft positioning and pride for the division rivals, so Griffin could well see the field at some point in the second half.
