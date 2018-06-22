Griffin may challenge Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job while Jameis Winston serves a three-game suspension to open the season, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Griffin went undrafted in 2014 and has yet to play in a regular-season game, whereas Fitzpatrick made three starts last year to bring his career total to 119. The 35-year-old is an obvious favorite to replace Winston for Weeks 1-3, but the Bucs at least figure to take a good look at Griffin during training camp and the preseason. Undrafted rookie Austin Allen is the fourth quarterback on Tampa Bay's 90-man roster.