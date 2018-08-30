Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Could play entire first half
Griffin could play the entire first half of Thursday's preseason finale against the Jaguars, FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports.
Griffin will be just one play away from becoming the No. 1 quarterback over the first three games of the regular season due to Jamies Winston's suspension. Winston will not suit up Thursday, so coach Dirk Koetter will walk the fine line between getting Griffin a solid workload and not overexposing him to injury. The fifth-year pro has traditionally been utilized heavily in preseason, but never with as realistic a possibility of having to lead the first-team offense as exists heading into the 2018 season.
