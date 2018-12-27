Coach Dirk Koetter said Monday that the team would like to give Griffin his first NFL regular-season snaps in the Buccaneers' Week 17 matchup with the Falcons, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "The guy's been here for three years," Koetter said of Griffin. "He's worked his tail off."

Though Griffin has been on either the New Orleans or Tampa Bay active rosters for much of the past six seasons, the 29-year-old remarkably has yet to make his NFL debut, even in a kneel-down scenario or as a holder on special teams. Griffin took a step toward getting work by moving ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick on the depth chart in Week 16, and he may finally get a chance to showcase his skills in the season finale in what would most likely amount to a brief cameo. While the Bucs would probably like to get a look at Griffin outside of preseason action before he hits unrestricted free agency this March, Tampa Bay is presumably inclined to continue handing the bulk of the snaps to starter Jameis Winston, whose standing on the roster in 2019 hasn't been formally decided.