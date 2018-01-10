Griffin did not log any playing time while backing up Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick during the 2017 season.

The 28-year-old has yet to see action in a regular-season game over five seasons. Griffin completed just four of nine passes for 57 yards with one interception last preseason before suffering a shoulder injury against the Bengals in the exhibition opener, which led to him being placed on injured reserve until a Nov. 7 activation. When Winston missed three full games and a portion of another with a shoulder injury of his own, Griffin was just a Fitzpatrick injury away from seeing his first NFL regular-season snap, but that never came to fruition. However, he could find himself within that proximity of his NFL debut on a weekly basis in 2018, as Griffin is on the books for a reasonable $1.1 million while Fitzpatrick will become an unrestricted free agent with the onset of the league year.