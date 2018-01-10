Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Doesn't see action in 2017
Griffin didn't log any snaps for the Buccaneers during the 2017 season while backing up Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The 28-year-old has yet to see action in a regular-season game over five seasons in the NFL. Griffin completed just four of nine passes for 57 yards with one interception last preseason before suffering a shoulder injury against the Bengals in the exhibition opener, which led to him being placed on injured reserve until a Nov. 7 activation. When Winston missed three full games and a portion of another with a shoulder injury of his own, Griffin was just a Fitzpatrick injury away from seeing snaps, but that never came to fruition. However, he could find himself as the primary backup to Winston in 2018, as Griffin is on the books for a reasonable $1.1 million, while Fitzpatrick will become an unrestricted free agent in March and is uncertain to be retained.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Activated from IR•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: To begin practicing Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Set to sign extension•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Out 'weeks' with injured shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Injures shoulder•
-
NFL Postseason Fantasy Football Rankings
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...