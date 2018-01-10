Griffin didn't log any snaps for the Buccaneers during the 2017 season while backing up Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 28-year-old has yet to see action in a regular-season game over five seasons in the NFL. Griffin completed just four of nine passes for 57 yards with one interception last preseason before suffering a shoulder injury against the Bengals in the exhibition opener, which led to him being placed on injured reserve until a Nov. 7 activation. When Winston missed three full games and a portion of another with a shoulder injury of his own, Griffin was just a Fitzpatrick injury away from seeing snaps, but that never came to fruition. However, he could find himself as the primary backup to Winston in 2018, as Griffin is on the books for a reasonable $1.1 million, while Fitzpatrick will become an unrestricted free agent in March and is uncertain to be retained.