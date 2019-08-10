Griffin completed 26 of 43 passes for 330 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday. He also lost a fumble.

Griffin had no shortage of opportunity to showcase his skills, and he capitalized on the platform to demonstrate a solid grasp of coach Bruce Arians' offense. Game script worked in Griffin's favor as well, as the Buccaneers were in a trail position throughout the second half and continued throwing the ball until their final snap. Griffin particularly displayed excellent chemistry with undrafted rookie receiver Spencer Schnell and second-year tight end Tanner Hudson, with whom he connected for 14 of his completions, including several chunk plays down the stretch. Griffin's bid for the No. 2 role behind Jameis Winston certainly got off to a good start, but veteran Blaine Gabbert, who had a head start on Griffin with respect to familiarity with Arians' system, is likely to prove formidable competition for the duration of preseason.