Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Falls on depth chart
Griffin is a coach's decision inactive for Sunday's game against Chicago, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Griffin is the Buccaneers' No. 3 quarterback now that Jameis Winston has returned from suspension. Griffin isn't likely to see action unless both Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick face injuries.
