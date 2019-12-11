Griffin came into the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday with 12:02 remaining in the third quarter for an injured Jameis Winston (thumb) and completed two of four passes for 18 yards.

Griffin had an opportunity to make a regular-season pass attempt for the first time in an NFL career that dates back to 2013, subbing for Winston to start the second half while the latter was having his injured hand evaluated. Griffin's stint in the contest only lasted one drive, with his two completions going to O.J. Howard (five yards) and Dare Ogunbowale (13 yards). Winston is expected to play through what has been diagnosed as a broken thumb, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, but Griffin will stand at the ready should he be called to fill in at any point over the last three games of the season.