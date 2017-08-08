Griffin remains in a hotly-contested battle with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the No. 2 quarterback job, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The gap in experience between Griffin and Fitzpatrick couldn't be wider, with the latter having logged 126 games over 11 seasons and the former never having thrown a pass in NFL regular-season game. However, Griffin has reportedly been holding his own and even outperforming Fitzpatrick at times as they both split time with the second and third teams. Head coach Dirk Koetter has previously stated that it would be unlikely for the team to keep three quarterbacks -- especially since Griffin is still practice squad-eligible -- but preseason action could potentially change that outlook.