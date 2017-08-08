Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: In heated battle for backup job
Griffin remains in a hotly-contested battle with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the No. 2 quarterback job, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The gap in experience between Griffin and Fitzpatrick couldn't be wider, with the latter having logged 126 games over 11 seasons and the former never having thrown a pass in NFL regular-season game. However, Griffin has reportedly been holding his own and even outperforming Fitzpatrick at times as they both split time with the second and third teams. Head coach Dirk Koetter has previously stated that it would be unlikely for the team to keep three quarterbacks -- especially since Griffin is still practice squad-eligible -- but preseason action could potentially change that outlook.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Inks RFA deal with Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Gets RFA Tender from Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Inactive in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Inactive Sunday versus Falcons•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Gets extensive work in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Likely to survive final cuts•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...