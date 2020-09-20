Griffin (coach's decision) has been listed among the Buccaneers' inactive players for Sunday's matchup against Carolina, per the team's official Twitter account.

The 30-year-old signal-caller will not put on a uniform Sunday, as it will instead be former first-round pick Blaine Gabbert who serves as a backup behind Tom Brady. Griffin attempted the first four regular-season passes of his career last year for Tampa Bay, but with Gabbert in the mix, he's been moved to the inactive list for Sunday's intradivisional clash.