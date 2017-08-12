Griffin left Friday's preseason matchup against the the Bengals after injuring his shoulder, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Griffin had taken a handful of tough hits before leaving the game. The 27-year-old had completed four passes on nine attempts for 57 yards prior to departing. Ryan Fitzpatrick figures to remain under center the rest of the way. The two are competing for the backup quarterback role, and were both expected to see plenty of action Friday. Griffin was thought to have held a slight edge in the competition heading into the evening. Consider him day-to-day until more information is made available.