Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Injures shoulder
Griffin left Friday's preseason matchup against the the Bengals after injuring his shoulder, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Griffin had taken a handful of tough hits before leaving the game. The 27-year-old had completed four passes on nine attempts for 57 yards prior to departing. Ryan Fitzpatrick figures to remain under center the rest of the way. The two are competing for the backup quarterback role, and were both expected to see plenty of action Friday. Griffin was thought to have held a slight edge in the competition heading into the evening. Consider him day-to-day until more information is made available.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Slated to see extended playing time Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: In heated battle for backup job•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Inks RFA deal with Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Gets RFA Tender from Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Inactive in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Inactive Sunday versus Falcons•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...