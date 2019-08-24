Griffin completed 11 of 17 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday. He also netted zero yards on his sole rush and fumbled once but recovered.

With Blaine Gabbert exiting early in the second half with a separation of his non-throwing shoulder, Griffin stepped in for another dose of extended preseason action. Ultimately, he delivered in the closing minutes yet again, helming a mammoth 16-play, 72-yard drive that culminated in Matt Gay's game-winning 21-yard field goal. Late in the third quarter, Griffin had also been responsible for the Buccaneers' only touchdown of the contest when he fired a 20-yard scoring throw to tight end Jordan Leggett. With Gabbert now out an undetermined period, Griffin's chances of securing the top backup job likely have gone up, and he also appears set to see another solid dose of playing time in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys.