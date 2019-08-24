Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Leads another game-winning march
Griffin completed 11 of 17 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday. He also netted zero yards on his sole rush and fumbled once but recovered.
With Blaine Gabbert exiting early in the second half with a separation of his non-throwing shoulder, Griffin stepped in for another dose of extended preseason action. Ultimately, he delivered in the closing minutes yet again, helming a mammoth 16-play, 72-yard drive that culminated in Matt Gay's game-winning 21-yard field goal. Late in the third quarter, Griffin had also been responsible for the Buccaneers' only touchdown of the contest when he fired a 20-yard scoring throw to tight end Jordan Leggett. With Gabbert now out an undetermined period, Griffin's chances of securing the top backup job likely have gone up, and he also appears set to see another solid dose of playing time in next Thursday's preseason finale against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Another impressive performance•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Eclipses 300-yard mark in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Set for offseason competition•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Staying with Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Backup to Winston again•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Could play Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Brees busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...