Griffin completed two of four passes for 18 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions across two appearances during the 2019 season. He also netted minus-1 yard on four rushes.

As has been the case his entire career, Griffin's role was negligible, but he at least finally had an opportunity to see regular-season action for the first time in seven pro seasons. Griffin only was called in to handle a series for Jameis Winston during a Week 14 win over the Colts when the latter suffered what ultimately was determined to be a thumb fracture, Griffin otherwise played four snaps (but did not attempt a pass) at the end of a Week 15 blowout win over the Lions. Coach Bruce Arians team certainly didn't seem to have any sense of urgency to afford Griffin game reps ahead of a potential starting job battle in 2020, even as Winston threw multiple interceptions in six of his last eight games. Therefore, it appears likely the veteran slots into a clear backup role again in 2020, assuming Winston is brought back on the franchise tag. However, if the team reverses course on its previously stated plans to have the 2015 first overall pick back under center next season, Griffin could potentially have an opportunity to make a play for the vacancy.