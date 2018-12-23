Griffin is active and will operate as the backup quarterback in Sunday's game against Dallas, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Griffin has been behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston on the depth chart all season, but he's operating as the No. 2 passer Sunday. With the Buccaneers out of playoff contention, Griffin could see the field for the first regular-season action of his career as the team looks to see what they have in the young quarterback.