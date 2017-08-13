Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Out 'weeks' with injured shoulder
Head coach Dirk Koetter said Griffin (shoulder) will miss "weeks" recovering, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fortunately, Griffin won't require surgery. However, his absence opens the door for Ryan Fitzpatrick to solidify himself as the backup to Jameis Winston, with Sefo Liufau set to operate as the No. 3 signal caller for the remainder of the preseason.
