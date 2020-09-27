Griffin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Griffin remains the No. 3 QB behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert, so he'll likely remain inactive unless one of the aforementioned two get hurt.
