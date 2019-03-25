Griffin will compete for the Tampa Bay's backup quarterback role after the team signed fellow quarterback Blaine Gabbert on Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Griffin served as Tampa's third quarterback for the vast majority of the 2018 campaign, eventually bumping ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick for the No. 2 spot over the final two weeks. Given that Griffin has never attempted a pass in a regular-season game, Gabbert will certainly push him for the back up job.