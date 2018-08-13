Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Sharp in extended time versus Dolphins
Griffin completed 20 of 26 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason victory over the Dolphins on Thursday. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.
Griffin played the entire second half, and as his final line implies, he was sharp throughout. While he averaged a modest 6.9 yards per attempt, the sixth-year quarterback went 4-for-4 on a seven-play, 67-yard late fourth-quarter march that set up a game-winning field goal by Chandler Catanzaro. However, no matter how impressive Griffin is in the Buccaneers' three remaining exhibitions, he's essentially locked into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, although he'll bump up a notch over the first three weeks of the season while Jameis Winston serves his suspension.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Not expected to challenge Fitzpatrick•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Could challenge Fitzpatrick•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Doesn't see action in 2017•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Activated from IR•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: To begin practicing Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Placed on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...