Griffin completed 20 of 26 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason victory over the Dolphins on Thursday. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.

Griffin played the entire second half, and as his final line implies, he was sharp throughout. While he averaged a modest 6.9 yards per attempt, the sixth-year quarterback went 4-for-4 on a seven-play, 67-yard late fourth-quarter march that set up a game-winning field goal by Chandler Catanzaro. However, no matter how impressive Griffin is in the Buccaneers' three remaining exhibitions, he's essentially locked into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, although he'll bump up a notch over the first three weeks of the season while Jameis Winston serves his suspension.