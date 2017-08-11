Griffin is slated to see plenty of work in Friday's preseason opener against the Bengals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "Griff is throwing the ball great, number one," said head coach Dirk Koetter. "He's really throwing it smooth right now. In this first game, the 'ones' aren't going to play a ton and so we're going to give Fitz and Griff reps both with the 'twos' and 'threes.'"

Griffin and veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick have been battling for the No. 2 job behind starter Jameis Winston in camp, and that competition is likely to go throughout the duration of preseason. With the starters not expected to go long in Friday's contest, both Griffin and Fitzpatrick are likely to put in a quarter-plus of work at a minimum. Griffin is getting more reps in this year's training camp as opposed to the prior two, considering that he's a legitimate contender for the primary backup job for the first time.