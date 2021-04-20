Griffin is re-signing with the Buccaneers.
Griffin was the team's No. 3 quarterback last season, stuck behind Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert all year. Gabbert is currently a free agent, but the Bucs still have plenty of time to re-sign him or bring in someone else to compete for the backup job. At the moment, Brady and Griffin are the only QBs on the roster.
