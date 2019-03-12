Griffin is re-signing with Tampa Bay on a two-year contract.

Griffin served as Tampa's third quarterback for the vast majority of the 2018 campaign, eventually bumping ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick for the No. 2 spot over the final two weeks. Given that Griffin has never attempted a pass in a regular-season game, the Buccaneers likely will bring in competition for the backup job before training camp. Fitzpatrick is an unrestricted free agent and likely will sign elsewhere.

