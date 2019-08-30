Griffin completed nine of 11 passes for 92 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Slated for the No. 2 quarterback job to at least start the season, Griffin saw some solid first-half action Thursday and was atypically guilty of multiple turnovers. The first of Griffin's two interceptions was returned for a pick-six by Donovan Olumba, while the second occurred at the Cowboys' 16-yard line on a pass intended for Scotty Miller. Griffin was actually very sharp otherwise before ceding duties to Vincent Testaverde, and given his play overall this preseason, he projects as a competent short-term option behind Jameis Winston to open the campaign.