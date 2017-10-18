Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: To begin practicing Wednesday
Griffin (shoulder) will begin practicing Wednesday and can run the scout team, but he won't be eligible to rejoin the roster until Week 9, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Griffin won't be able to serve as reinforcement for the quarterback position in the wake of Jameis Winston's shoulder injury, but the development is encouraging nonetheless. The 27-year-old isn't likely to be active on game days even when healthy, however, barring injury to Winston or backup Ryan Fitzpatrick.
-
