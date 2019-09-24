Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Will remain No. 2 QB
Griffin will continue to be Jameis Winston's backup quarterback after Blaine Gabbert (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers were holding out hope that Gabbert could make a return, but he was unable to recover. Griffin will be Winston's backup quarterback for the remainder of the season. Whenever Winston is under center, there's always a chance he falters and his backup is called upon, although he's played well enough to avoid any speculation thus far.
