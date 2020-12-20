Griffin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
The Tulane standout remains without a snap played in 2020, as Blaine Gabbert continues to slot in as the backup quarterback behind Tom Brady. For his career, Griffin has only attempted four passes over two regular-season appearances.
