Jensen (knee) was activated off of injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cowboys in the wild-card round, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jensen will make his season-debut in Monday's playoff contest versus Dallas, returning to the field after injuring his left knee at practice in late July. With Tristan Wirfs (ankle) back at right tackle as well, the Buccaneers' offensive line will have two of their stars in place for the postseason.