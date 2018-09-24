Jensen (illness) is active for Monday's game against the Steelers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jensen carried a questionable designation heading into Week 3, but seems to have shaken whatever illness he was dealing with. He and the rest of Tampa Bay's offensive line will look to get the running game going against the Steelers, something they haven't been able to do so far in 2018, as they rank dead last in rushing yards with 155.