Jensen (back) is active for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Rams, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Jensen worked back to a limited practice Friday, and it's now confirmed he'll be ready to go at the all-important center position versus an aggressive Rams front that's adept at getting to the quarterback.

