Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Jensen (knee) has a significant knee injury and will miss several months, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Pending MRI results, the precise nature of Jensen's injury is still unknown. Coming off a Pro Bowl selection last season, any game action he misses constitutes a massive loss for a Bucs offensive line tasked with protecting a soon-to-be 45-year-old quarterback in Tom Brady. Until he can return, one of either Robert Hainsey or Nick Leverett figures to be delivering the ball to Brady this season.