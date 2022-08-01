Jensen will have his injured left knee reevaluated Monday, and those results should determine whether the injury will keep him out for the entire season, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jensen's facing a multi-month absence either way, but Monday's tests should help reveal more specifics about the significance of his injury. If Jensen's results land on the more pessimistic end, he will likely miss the entire 2022 campaign and be placed on injured reserve.