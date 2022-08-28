The Buccaneers will place Jensen (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Per Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Jensen only has a slight chance to return this season, and if so, only late in the playoffs. However, the team will still hold off on placing him on IR until after Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, so Jensen will still be eligible to play if he's able to return to full strength before Tampa Bay is eliminated from the playoffs.
