Jensen signed a four-year contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Jensen started all 16 games for the Ravens in 2017 and was able to secure a lucrative contract with the Buccaneers. The 26-year-old should play a pivotal role on Tampa Bay's offensive line in 2018.

