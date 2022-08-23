Jensen (knee) only has a slight chance of playing this season, and if he does it won't be until the playoffs, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jensen's injury and the continued bad news regarding it is a big blow to the Buccaneers' offensive line. With Aaron Stinnie (knee) already on IR and Tristan Wirfs' (oblique) consistent minor injuries through camp, Tampa Bay will need to rely on their offensive line depth more than they hoped for this season.