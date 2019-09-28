Play

Jensen (back) is officially listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Rams.

Jensen was able to practice in limited fashion Friday after being sidelined earlier in the week. That is enough to provide some optimism regarding his chances of suiting up for Week 4. However, If he ends up being unable to go look for Earl Watford to replace him at center.

