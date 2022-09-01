Jensen (knee) was placed on the Buccaneers' injured reserve Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
This anticipated move, which will officially sideline Jensen for just the first four games of the regular season, comes after the veteran suffered a significant knee injury during practice in early August. Nevertheless, Tampa Bay is hopeful that the Pro Bowl center will be healthy for the team's possible playoff run starting in January.
