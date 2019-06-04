Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Out with back injury
Jensen did not participate in minicamp Tuesday due to a back injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
At this time, it's unknown how severe Jensen's back injury is. Mike Liedtke will likely continue taking first-time snaps at center for as long as Jensen is out.
