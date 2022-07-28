It's believed that Jensen may have suffered a "serious knee injury" after being carted off the field the Buccaneers' practice field Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jensen is still undergoing tests on his knee and the team should have a definitive idea of the severity of this injury in the coming days, according to Rapaport. The 31-year-old center has not missed a single game since joining Tampa Bay ahead of the 2018 campaign, and he is coming off the first Pro-Bowl nod of his eight-year career in 2021. Suffice it to say, the loss of Jensen would be a major loss for the Buccaneers' offensive line -- a unit that has done an above-average job at protecting future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady the past two seasons.